Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.79 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLSGet Rating) will report $12.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.70 million and the lowest is $11.13 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $103.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.93 million to $152.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $281.96 million, with estimates ranging from $158.38 million to $481.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on APLS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.80.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $49,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,545 shares of company stock worth $1,343,037. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,865,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,331,000 after buying an additional 399,521 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,770,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,366,000 after buying an additional 114,519 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,451,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,636,000 after buying an additional 836,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,961,000 after buying an additional 164,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,120,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,918,000 after buying an additional 574,416 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APLS stock traded up $6.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.91. 3,616,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,208. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.13.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

