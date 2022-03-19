Zacks: Brokerages Expect FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings. FVCBankcorp reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.02 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 11.59%.

FVCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.50 price objective on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other FVCBankcorp news, insider William G. Byers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $41,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William G. Byers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,592 shares of company stock worth $701,954 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 24.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 450,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after buying an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp stock opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $285.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.34. FVCBankcorp has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $21.49.

About FVCBankcorp (Get Rating)

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

