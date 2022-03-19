Zacks: Brokerages Expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $425.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) will report sales of $425.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $426.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $423.80 million. Healthcare Services Group posted sales of $407.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCSG. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Shares of HCSG traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $17.67. 3,884,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.75. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $32.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.2113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $11,294,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,710,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,336,000 after purchasing an additional 225,363 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 626,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 102,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1,223.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 509,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 470,597 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

