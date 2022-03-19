Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) to report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. Sumo Logic posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 50.95%. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on SUMO. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

In related news, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 7,369 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $101,692.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,646 shares of company stock worth $505,746 in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 358.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.04. 5,470,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,763. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.51. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $23.48.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

