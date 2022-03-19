Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vita Coco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Vita Coco will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vita Coco.
Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).
In related news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin F. Roper acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $422,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,700. Corporate insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COCO. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,715,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,416,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:COCO opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. Vita Coco has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $18.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61.
About Vita Coco (Get Rating)
THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vita Coco (COCO)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vita Coco (COCO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.