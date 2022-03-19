Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCOGet Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vita Coco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Vita Coco will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vita Coco.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).

COCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.14.

In related news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin F. Roper acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $422,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,700. Corporate insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COCO. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,715,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,416,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COCO opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. Vita Coco has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $18.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

