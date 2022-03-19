Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is based in BRADENTON, Fla. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised First Watch Restaurant Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.77.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $25.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $480,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,550,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $849,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $838,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $606,000. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

