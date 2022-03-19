Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) to Hold

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ OVID opened at $3.21 on Friday. Ovid Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $4.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.58 million, a PE ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.60.

Ovid Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OVID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.22). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 4,006,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,860,000 after buying an additional 753,293 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,040,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after buying an additional 136,922 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 766,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 370,031 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,994,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 759,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 30,166 shares in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

