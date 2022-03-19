Zacks Investment Research Reiterates Hold Rating for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Zacks Investment Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $978.00 to $882.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,770.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,570.00 to $833.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,145.45.

Shares of SHOP opened at $780.00 on Thursday. Shopify has a twelve month low of $510.02 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $798.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,222.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Shopify will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Solution Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Shopify by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 60.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

