Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) to Hold

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Health Group is a healthcare company which is building an integrated system of care, in close partnership with our Care Partners. The company’s differentiated approach is: Built on Alignment, Focused on the Consumer and Powered by Technology. It market facing businesses NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. Bright Health Group is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

BHG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Health Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.68.

Shares of BHG stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.17. Bright Health Group has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $962.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The company’s revenue was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Health Group will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,986,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the third quarter valued at about $364,352,000. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,185,000. Greycroft LP bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,075,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,836,000.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

