Zacks Investment Research Upgrades F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) to “Buy”

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.87% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “F45 Training Holdings Inc. offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

NYSE:FXLV opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01. F45 Training has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $61.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that F45 Training will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F45 Training news, CFO Chris Payne sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $26,241.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wahlberg sold 71,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $951,956.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,917 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,197 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

