Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) to Hold

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IKNA. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ikena Oncology from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

IKNA stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85. Ikena Oncology has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $37.61.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.58. On average, research analysts expect that Ikena Oncology will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 3.7% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,832,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after purchasing an additional 64,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,363,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,102,000 after purchasing an additional 879,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 208,146 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 447.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 328,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 268,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 89,993 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

