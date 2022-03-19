Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAFE BULKERS is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. “

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, March 13th.

SB stock opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12. Safe Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $537.70 million, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.15 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 52.99% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Safe Bulkers will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Safe Bulkers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,323,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,529,000 after acquiring an additional 111,445 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 7,520.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 37,602 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safe Bulkers (SB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.