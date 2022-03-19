Zealium (NZL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $17.00

Zealium (NZL) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Zealium has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. Zealium has a market cap of $14,988.32 and approximately $17.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zealium alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00010556 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008795 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002459 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00011793 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 18,826,567 coins and its circulating supply is 17,826,567 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.