Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Holdings Cut by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBH has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BTIG Research lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.42.

NYSE ZBH opened at $120.77 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.47 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

