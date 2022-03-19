ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZI. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.05.

ZI stock opened at $58.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.86 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.31.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 518,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $26,458,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $29,387.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,648,386 shares of company stock valued at $150,627,247 in the last quarter. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

