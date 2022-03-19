Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zosano Pharma had a negative return on equity of 75.96% and a negative net margin of 3,367.90%.
Shares of Zosano Pharma stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. 12,346,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,073,221. Zosano Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZSAN shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Zosano Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.
