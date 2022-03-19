Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.540-$0.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Zscaler also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.100-$0.110 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZS. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. upped their price target on Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Zscaler from $415.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Zscaler from $430.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Zscaler from $439.00 to $326.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $323.66.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $7.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.71. 5,320,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,697,649. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.58 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.17 and its 200-day moving average is $282.76. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.94, for a total transaction of $6,178,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $953,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,112 shares of company stock worth $14,509,330 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

