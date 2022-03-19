Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.100-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $270 million-$272 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $256.67 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.540-$0.560 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $415.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $439.00 to $326.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $323.66.

Get Zscaler alerts:

NASDAQ:ZS traded up $7.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,320,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,649. Zscaler has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.58 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.17 and its 200-day moving average is $282.76.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $1,494,336.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $2,552,435.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,112 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,330 in the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,375,000 after purchasing an additional 17,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zscaler by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Zscaler by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Zscaler by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.