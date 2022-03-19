Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $402 million-$406 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.24 million.Zuora also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.020-$-0.010 EPS.

Shares of ZUO opened at $14.95 on Friday. Zuora has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.78.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.44% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.38.

In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 14,429 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $260,587.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $154,587.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,818 shares of company stock worth $1,819,682 in the last ninety days. 12.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,148,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,222,000 after acquiring an additional 389,153 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,317,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,284,000 after acquiring an additional 10,836 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,028,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,213,000 after acquiring an additional 541,469 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Zuora by 183.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 714,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,345,000 after buying an additional 462,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Zuora by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 300,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 38,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

