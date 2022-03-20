-$0.05 EPS Expected for High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for High Tide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). High Tide reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, June 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that High Tide will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow High Tide.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. High Tide had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $42.86 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of High Tide from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of High Tide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.45.

NASDAQ:HITI opened at $4.48 on Thursday. High Tide has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $271.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of High Tide in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of High Tide by 314.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 36,684 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide during the second quarter worth approximately $369,000. Institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

