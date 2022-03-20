-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Noodles & Company reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 650%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Noodles & Company.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,089. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.94 million, a P/E ratio of 81.76, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $13.55.

In other Noodles & Company news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones bought 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Noodles & Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,776,000 after purchasing an additional 36,802 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,284,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after buying an additional 364,564 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,124,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after buying an additional 101,827 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,015,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after buying an additional 23,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noodles & Company (Get Rating)

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noodles & Company (NDLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.