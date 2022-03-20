$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.35. First Financial Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. The company had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FFIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $452,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.84 per share, for a total transaction of $89,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 17,212 shares of company stock worth $785,094. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FFIN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.13. 789,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,354. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $43.03 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.89. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

