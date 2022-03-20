$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRTGet Rating) will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 41.58% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

EPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $31.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

EPRT stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.35. 1,768,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,192. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $21.93 and a twelve month high of $32.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.40%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

