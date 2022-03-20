$0.39 EPS Expected for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPKGet Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Graphic Packaging reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPKGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.16.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.71. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,418,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,728,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,745 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at $1,155,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6,923.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

