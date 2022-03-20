-$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) to announce ($0.45) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Avadel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 95.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.14. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a current ratio of 11.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,525,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,749,000 after buying an additional 29,879 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $18,625,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,263,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,285,000 after purchasing an additional 535,942 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,058,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,176,000 after purchasing an additional 22,656 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 811,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 68,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

