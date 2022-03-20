$0.46 EPS Expected for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) to announce $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $169.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCCI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 375.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

HCCI stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.42. The stock had a trading volume of 229,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,126. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $36.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average of $30.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

