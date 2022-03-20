$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) will announce $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 251.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James set a $70.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

BIP stock opened at $62.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.49. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,797,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,562 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,693,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,659,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,397 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 19.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,939,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,244,000 after buying an additional 973,311 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,468,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $531,950,000 after buying an additional 759,684 shares during the period.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

