$0.98 EPS Expected for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $1.36. Take-Two Interactive Software reported earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full-year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Take-Two Interactive Software.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,892,000 after buying an additional 284,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,594,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,274,000 after purchasing an additional 95,435 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,722,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,315,000 after purchasing an additional 720,712 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,529,000 after purchasing an additional 353,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

TTWO traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.37. 1,886,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,640. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.65. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $133.54 and a 1 year high of $195.82.

About Take-Two Interactive Software (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.