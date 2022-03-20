-$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) to report ($1.00) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.43). iRobot reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 343.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for iRobot.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $455.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.28 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 1.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of iRobot from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of iRobot in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRobot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $1,624,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iRobot by 44.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after buying an additional 97,659 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iRobot by 69.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in iRobot by 13.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in iRobot by 1.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iRobot by 26.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRBT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,830. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. iRobot has a 12 month low of $53.10 and a 12 month high of $125.38.

About iRobot (Get Rating)

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRobot (IRBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.