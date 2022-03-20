$1.02 EPS Expected for Kinetik Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KNTK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kinetik Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kinetik’s earnings. Kinetik reported earnings per share of ($5.58) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinetik will report full year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kinetik.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KNTK shares. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinetik from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

In other Kinetik news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 4,000,000 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $232,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KNTK traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,195. Kinetik has a twelve month low of $51.70 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 3.31.

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

