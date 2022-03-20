$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the lowest is $1.22 billion. Xylem posted sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year sales of $5.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

XYL traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $88.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,283,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,437. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.71. Xylem has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Xylem by 19.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,004,000 after acquiring an additional 146,732 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Xylem by 5.7% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Xylem by 41.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

