$1.72 EPS Expected for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) will post $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the highest is $1.83. PotlatchDeltic posted earnings per share of $1.94 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.71. The company had a trading volume of 750,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,056. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.34. PotlatchDeltic has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $65.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 7,082 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 33,540 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after buying an additional 22,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

