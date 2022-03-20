1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Cut to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

NASDAQ FLWS opened at $14.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $945.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $38.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.14.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.36 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,027,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,884,000 after buying an additional 549,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,142,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,439,000 after buying an additional 221,814 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,002,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,434,000 after buying an additional 41,937 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,373,000 after buying an additional 66,621 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,765.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,952,000 after buying an additional 681,605 shares during the period.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

