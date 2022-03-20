1,128 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 690.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,641,000 after buying an additional 947,858 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 187.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,191,000 after purchasing an additional 417,705 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 102.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,231,000 after purchasing an additional 230,320 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 221.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 329,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,858,000 after purchasing an additional 226,781 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $59,185,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $391.23 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.29 and a twelve month high of $422.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $370.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.21.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $424.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.64.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

