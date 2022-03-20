$118.00 Million in Sales Expected for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTHGet Rating) will report $118.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.93 million to $120.60 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported sales of $87.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year sales of $481.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $468.33 million to $493.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $514.39 million, with estimates ranging from $500.11 million to $528.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTHGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.14 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RUTH traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.43. 486,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,861. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.26. The company has a market cap of $753.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $28.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group (Get Rating)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

