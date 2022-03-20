$118.53 Million in Sales Expected for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) will post sales of $118.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.00 million and the lowest is $116.10 million. Enterprise Financial Services posted sales of $90.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year sales of $488.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $496.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $525.00 million, with estimates ranging from $524.31 million to $525.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $124.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.70 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EFSC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 30,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,502,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,821,000 after buying an additional 23,158 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 829,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,063,000 after buying an additional 94,264 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 11,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $49.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average is $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.22. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $42.23 and a 52-week high of $51.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 21.54%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

