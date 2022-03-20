11,950 Shares in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Acquired by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the third quarter valued at $139,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 7,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IYZ traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 712,386 shares. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $34.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average is $31.78.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

