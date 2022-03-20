1,320 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Bought by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth $55,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 26.7% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $162.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.79.

Shares of NKE opened at $131.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

