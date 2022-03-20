1,336 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,351,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,910,000 after acquiring an additional 160,639 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,725,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,802,000 after acquiring an additional 35,264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,310,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,378,000 after buying an additional 136,932 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,204,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,152,000 after buying an additional 52,199 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,082,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,586,000 after buying an additional 320,895 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.60. 314,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,037. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.79. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $97.05 and a one year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

