1,462 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,996 shares of company stock worth $19,651,602 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.26.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.77 on Friday, hitting $113.46. 105,271,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,032,848. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.56 and its 200 day moving average is $124.75. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $136.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

