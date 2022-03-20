1,482 Shares in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Purchased by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,482 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 1,456.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TREX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Trex from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $80.37 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.77 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

