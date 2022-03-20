15,862 Shares in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CWH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 17.2% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 11.6% in the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWH opened at $31.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 131.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

