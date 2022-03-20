1,600 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 1.4% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG traded up $7.16 on Friday, hitting $290.11. 3,112,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,872. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.21 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.73. The stock has a market cap of $104.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

