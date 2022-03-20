17,083 Shares in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Purchased by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadwind by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 13,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadwind alerts:

BWEN traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 132,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,799. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39. Broadwind, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadwind ( NASDAQ:BWEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BWEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadwind in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Broadwind in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Broadwind Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.