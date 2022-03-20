$193.32 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) to report $193.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $182.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $199.70 million. Aspen Technology posted sales of $162.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year sales of $745.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $742.87 million to $748.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $778.17 million, with estimates ranging from $748.31 million to $813.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aspen Technology.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.17 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 38.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share.

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.71.

Shares of AZPN traded up $6.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.14. 1,816,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,387. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.44. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $122.29 and a 52-week high of $169.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth $1,664,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth $98,240,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth $679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology (Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Technology (AZPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.