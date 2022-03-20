1,998 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Acquired by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,480,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,609,875. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.35. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.94 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

