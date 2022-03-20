$2.36 EPS Expected for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) will post $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.27 and the highest is $2.45. Air Products and Chemicals reported earnings per share of $2.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full-year earnings of $10.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $12.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.82.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APD opened at $231.67 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

