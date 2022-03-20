$234.12 Million in Sales Expected for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) to announce $234.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $233.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $234.60 million. BOX posted sales of $202.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full year sales of $993.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $992.50 million to $994.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BOX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.55.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $3,999,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 174,858 shares of company stock valued at $4,783,729. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,321,000. Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,614,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,972,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,741,000 after purchasing an additional 44,354 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,757,000 after purchasing an additional 111,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

BOX stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.02. 6,138,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,012. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.06 and a beta of 1.27. BOX has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $28.18.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

