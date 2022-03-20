23,805 Shares in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in ABB by 187.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,196,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,548 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,501,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,843,000 after purchasing an additional 676,372 shares during the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management acquired a new stake in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at $17,772,000. Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the third quarter valued at $11,531,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ABB by 10.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,375,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,604,000 after purchasing an additional 309,580 shares during the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABB traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $35.46. 2,664,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,743,137. The stock has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average of $35.20. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $30.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.537 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABB. HSBC lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.12.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

