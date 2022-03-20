25,000 Shares in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BANC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banc of California by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 26.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the second quarter valued at $375,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 22.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 24.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BANC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,795.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,228.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $20.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.50.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). Banc of California had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $73.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Banc of California’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

